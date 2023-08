Drivers were asked to slow down and avoid the area, if possible.

WALDOBORO, Maine — Travelers in Waldoboro saw changes in their evening commute on Monday.

The Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency asked drivers to use caution in the area of Route 1 near Moody's Diner while emergency crews responded to a vehicle crash.

Route 1 was closed between Route 220 and Old Route 1, and detours were put in place, the agency said.

Drivers were urged to slow down and avoid the area, if possible.

As of 6:57 p.m., Route 1 has reopened and the scene was cleared.