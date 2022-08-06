Bus driver, motorcyclist identified in fatal Buxton crash

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

BUXTON, Maine — The Buxton Police Department on Wednesday identified the bus driver and motorcyclist involved in a fatal crash in Buxton on Tuesday.

The motorcyclist, 55-year-old Timothy Hagerman of Buxton, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The bus driver, 59-year-old Ann Cuffey of Gorham, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to officials.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash. Hagerman and Cuffey were the only people involved in the crash, police said.

Buxton police said an initial investigation indicated the school bus was traveling east on Narragansett Trail shortly before 3 p.m. and was preparing to turn left onto River Road. The motorcyclist was traveling west on Narragansett Trail. As the school bus made the left turn onto River Road, the bus struck the motorcycle, ejecting Hagerman, according to police.

The Saco Police Department responded to the scene to conduct a crash reconstruction. Buxton police said the crash remains under investigation.