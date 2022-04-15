Bus carrying one student hits tree in Boothbay

As of 9:15 a.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was not able to say whether there were any injuries and did not know the intended destination of the bus.

BOOTHBAY, Maine — A school bus carrying one student crashed into a tree Friday morning in Boothbay.

The bus driver and the student were the only people on the bus at the time of the crash, which happened in the area of 191 East Side Road, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

As of 9:15 a.m., the sheriff's office was not able to say whether there were any injuries and did not know the intended destination of the bus.

The sheriff's office, Boothbay Region EMS, and the Boothbay Fire Department responded to the crash. As of 9:15 a.m., those agencies were still at the scene.

This story will be updated.