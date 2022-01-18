School bus, car collide in Raymond

Officials said none of the 26 students on the bus complained of injury.

RAYMOND, Maine — A school bus and a car collided Tuesday morning at the intersection of Webbs Mill Road and Martin Heights.

At around 8:40 a.m., Noah Maclean, 35, of Casco was driving a Nissan when a Raymond/Windham school bus driven by Joseph Conley, 66, crashed into him while turning right, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Kerry Joyce said in a release.

Conley said he didn't see Maclean's car while making the turn, Joyce said.

The right front corner of the Maclean's car hit the left front corner of the bus in the middle of Route 85, causing the Nissan to roll over.

Maclean was evaluated and released at the scene.

None of the 26 students on the bus complained of injury, but the Conley was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, Joyce said.

