Scarborough man dies after early-morning crash

The man was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he later passed away, according to Scarborough police.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A Scarborough man died after crashing a vehicle near the Comfort Inn on Route 1 early Monday morning.

The Scarborough police and fire departments responded to the scene shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to a release from Scarborough police.

Mudimbiyi Kalombo, 40, was found alone and unresponsive in the vehicle officials said.

Kalombo was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he later passed away, according to the release.