x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Scarborough man dies after early-morning crash

The man was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he later passed away, according to Scarborough police.
Credit: NCM

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A Scarborough man died after crashing a vehicle near the Comfort Inn on Route 1 early Monday morning.

The Scarborough police and fire departments responded to the scene shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to a release from Scarborough police.

Mudimbiyi Kalombo, 40, was found alone and unresponsive in the vehicle officials said.

Kalombo was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he later passed away, according to the release.

Scarborough police said it is investigating the crash with assistance from Windham police.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Maine state police troopers, trainee hit by vehicle in Hollis

Before You Leave, Check This Out