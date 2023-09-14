Motorcyclist dies in Scarborough crash

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Broadturn Road in Scarborough on Thursday morning.
Brian Buck, 52, died at the scene, according to a release from Scarborough police.
No other vehicles are believed to have been involved, and speed may have been a factor, police said.
Broadturn Road was closed between Ash Swamp Road and Route 1 for several hours Thursday morning as Scarborough police and Windham police investigated the crash. The road has since reopened and the scene has been cleared.
Scarborough police ask anyone who may have information about the crash to contact Officer Ian Theriault at 207-730-4325.