Motorcyclist dies in Scarborough crash

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Broadturn Road in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

Brian Buck, 52, died at the scene, according to a release from Scarborough police.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved, and speed may have been a factor, police said.

Broadturn Road was closed between Ash Swamp Road and Route 1 for several hours Thursday morning as Scarborough police and Windham police investigated the crash. The road has since reopened and the scene has been cleared.