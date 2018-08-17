SCARBOROUGH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A car crash on the Maine Turnpike created bumper to bumper traffic for miles on Friday.

The crash happened between Exit 36 in Saco and Exit 42 in Scarborough at mile 41 in the northbound lane causing all three highway lanes to be blocked.

By 11:30 a.m. Maine Turnpike said the crash was cleared and all three lanes were open but the impact of the crash will still be felt for some time as drivers sit still on the highway.

No word yet on injuries.

