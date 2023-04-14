Tractor-trailers catch fire after crash in Saco

The driver of a Ford Explorer involved in the crash was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the Maine Dept. of Public Safety said.

SACO, Maine — A crash on the Maine Turnpike Thursday night left two tractor-trailers a total loss and one person with injuries.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at southbound mile 36 in Saco, according to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Officials said a black Ford Explorer attempted to get off at exit 36 at the last minute, cutting off a flatbed tractor-trailer, striking the truck, and sending it into the median. A second tractor-trailer unit with a box trailer was unable to avoid the truck in the median and crashed into it, the release stated.

Both tractor-trailers caught fire and became a total loss, according to the release.

Officials identified the driver of the Ford Explorer as Fidele Kaderi, 50, of Biddeford. He was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the release stated.

The operators of the tractor-trailer units were both uninjured, officials said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and charges may be pending, according to the release.

The southbound lanes were shut down for about four hours and reopened shortly before 3 a.m. Friday. The northbound side was shut down for a short time but reopened quickly, according to officials.

Fire departments from Saco and Scarborough worked to extinguish the fire.