Crash on Maine Turnpike in Saco leaves driver with minor injuries

The crash happened in the area of southbound mile 37, which is between the Scarborough and Saco exits.

SACO, Maine — A crash on the Maine Turnpike in Saco caused delays in the southbound direction Wednesday morning.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. at mile 37 southbound, according to a release from Maine State Police.

A Toyota Camry and a Toyota Scion collided, causing the Scion to spin out and crash backwards into a stopped tractor-trailer unit that was in the breakdown lane, officials said. The Camry came to rest in the median.

The driver of the Scion sustained minor injuries and was taken to Maine Medical Center.