Rumford crews rescue multiple people stranded by flooding

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Rumford Police Department asked people not to go through standing water, noting Route 2 and 232 are impassable.

RUMFORD, Maine — The Rumford Fire Department is reminding people not to ignore cones or signs indicating a road is closed because of flooding after several rescues Saturday morning.

On Dec. 24 at 3 a.m., the department put out an alert on Facebook, asking people to avoid Route 232 and South Rumford Road because of flooding.

A few hours later, the department put out another reminder, asking people not to go through standing water and mentioning it had already had to rescue victims.

At 8:12 a.m., the department posted a graphic that said, "When flooded, turn around, don't drown". In the caption for that picture, the department reminded community members it's illegal to go around road-closed signs and cones that indicate a road is closed. It also reminded people not to travel through standing water.

The Rumford Police Department put out a road conditions report Saturday morning. It said 257 and 464 Ellis River Road, Route 2 Rumford Center, and 43 Whipporwill Road were experiencing ice on the roadway, but those spots were passable.