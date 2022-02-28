Route 196 bridge in Topsham closed, police at scene

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area of the Coastal Connector Monday afternoon.

TOPSHAM, Maine — The Route 196 bridge in Topsham has been closed to traffic where police have responded to an incident, according to Brunswick police.

The department posted to Facebook urging drivers to seek an alternate route Monday afternoon.

The Rt 196 bridge, also known as the Coastal Connector, is closed to traffic. There is no access to Rt 1 from Topsham, nor can Rt1 traffic exit to Topsham. Seek alternative route. Posted by Brunswick, Maine Police Department on Monday, February 28, 2022

Officials said travel is impacted in the area of the Coastal Connecter.

There is no access to Route 1 from Brunswick, and Route 1 traffic cannot exit to Topsham, according to police.

#BREAKING The Brunswick-Topsham Bypass leading to the 196 Bridge is closed. Traffic is being rerouted to Route 24. DOT is helping control traffic. Several police cruisers are about 150 yards away right now. Yellow caution is visible from my vantage point @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/EgvR6ffSCB — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) February 28, 2022

A spokesperson confirmed that Maine State Police is also on scene assisting local authorities.

NEWS CENTER Maine has a team headed to the scene.