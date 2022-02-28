Route 196 bridge in Topsham closed, police at scene

TOPSHAM, Maine — The Route 196 bridge in Topsham has been closed to traffic where police have responded to an incident, according to Brunswick police.
The department posted to Facebook urging drivers to seek an alternate route Monday afternoon.
Officials said travel is impacted in the area of the Coastal Connecter.
There is no access to Route 1 from Brunswick, and Route 1 traffic cannot exit to Topsham, according to police.
A spokesperson confirmed that Maine State Police is also on scene assisting local authorities.
NEWS CENTER Maine has a team headed to the scene.
This story will be updated.