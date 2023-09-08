Route 4 in Turner closed due to crash

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

TURNER, Maine — Route 4 in Turner was closed Friday morning due to what officials were calling a serious motor vehicle crash.

The portion of road closed was from Route 117, or Turner Center Road, to Tidswell Road.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as of 8:15 a.m., according to a post on Facebook by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office.

"Traffic cannot proceed northbound after Northland Plaza," the post stated.

It is unclear when the road will reopen or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

NEWS CENTER Maine is at the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

