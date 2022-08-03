Route 113 closed in Standish due to crash

Drivers were urged to avoid the area shortly after 4:30 p.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — Update 5:56 p.m.:

Authorities say a dump truck collided with a vehicle on Route 113 in Standish, according to a report from the Standish Fire Department on scene.

One woman was reportedly transported to a hospital via Life Flight.

It's unclear if there are other injuries at this time.

Route 113 in Standish in the area of Route 25 remains closed.

Approximately four to five police vehicles and members of the fire department are still on scene.

Original story:

Drivers are urged to avoid the Route 113 in Standish in the area of Route 25, as of 4:30 p.m.

A serious crash has been reported to have taken place in that area, Erin Wolfe of Cumberland County Regional Communications said in an email.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.