BIDDEFORD, Maine — Three people were hurt Tuesday in a crash along Route 1 in Biddeford, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The Press Herald reports that all three were sent to local hospitals.

Public safety dispatchers said earlier Tuesday that officials had closed Route 1 in Biddeford at the Arundel town line due to the crash.

Traffic was stopped in both directions, they said.

The crash involved three cars, the Press Herald reports.

Route 1 was reopened at about 8 p.m.