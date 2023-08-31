Roadwork will impact traffic on Route 1 in Saco

The roadwork is set to begin Sept. 11 and run through Oct. 20, the MaineDOT said.

SACO, Maine —

Roadwork is expected to impact traffic on Route 1 in Saco starting on Sept. 11, officials say.

Crews will be doing paving work and "making other safety and draining improvements" along part of Route 1, the Maine Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The MaineDOT added the work area will begin south of Cascade Road and will extend north for a mile to the Scarborough town line.

The work is set to begin Sept. 11 and run through Oct. 20. It will consist of day work between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., according to the release.

Additionally, traffic will be reduced to a single lane on the northbound and southbound sides during that window, the release stated.

Pike Industries of Fairfield is contracted to work on this project for approximately $1.3 million, the MaineDOT said.