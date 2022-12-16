Roads in Greene, Wales closed following separate crashes

GREENE, Maine — Two roads in Androscoggin County were closed on Friday evening due to a pair of crashes, deputies said.
The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that the roads were expected to be closed for several hours.
Sawyer Road in Greene near Jillson Road closed after a tractor-trailer rolled over.
Maine State Route 197 in Wales was shut down after a crash knocked down a utility pole.
"Please seek alternative routes and avoid the area," the post stated. "Our deputies have been responding to several crashes throughout the county."