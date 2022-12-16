x
Roads in Greene, Wales closed following separate crashes

The roads are expected to be closed for several hours, deputies said.
Credit: Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office

GREENE, Maine — Two roads in Androscoggin County were closed on Friday evening due to a pair of crashes, deputies said. 

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that the roads were expected to be closed for several hours. 

ROAD CLOSURES Sawyer Road in Greene near the Jillson Road is closed due to a tractor trailer truck that has rolled...

Posted by Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 16, 2022

Sawyer Road in Greene near Jillson Road closed after a tractor-trailer rolled over. 

Maine State Route 197 in Wales was shut down after a crash knocked down a utility pole. 

"Please seek alternative routes and avoid the area," the post stated. "Our deputies have been responding to several crashes throughout the county."

