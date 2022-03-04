Woman seriously injured in fiery Paris crash, driver flees scene

Maine State Police said the driver that hit a woman's vehicle with his pickup truck fled the scene and led authorities on a high-speed chase.

PARIS, Maine — A woman was seriously injured after a fiery crash in Paris on Friday, police say.

According to Maine State Police, the driver of a pickup truck that hit the woman's vehicle fled the scene and led police on a high-speed chase.

Maine State Police Lt. Kyle Tinsley told NEWS CENTER Maine it all started when the Oxford Police Deptartment received a report of a gray Ford pickup truck driving erratically on Mechanic Falls Road to Maine State Route 26.

Officers found the truck crashed into another vehicle on Oxford Street in Paris around 5:30 p.m.

The female driver of that car was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway before she was flown by Lifelight to Maine Medical Center with "serious injuries," according to Tinsley.

#WATCH: A truck went up in flames after a crash on Oxford Street in Paris tonight. Maine State Police and Oxford County Sheriff's Office were on the scene. We are still waiting to learn more details. @NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/eSane3IIot — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) March 5, 2022

A male passenger's condition was not immediately known, according to authorities.

Police said the truck's driver, who is not being named, ran from the scene before they arrived and stole a car out of a nearby driveway.

Maine State Police later located the car on Yeaton Swamp Road in Oxford and gave chase.

Tinsley said the driver led police into Norway, then back to Oxford. They were able to stop him on Maine State Route 121 at Allen Hill Road and arrest the driver.

Oxford Street was shut down for several hours but has since reopened. The incident remains under investigation.