PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Portland's Baxter Boulevard is closed to motorists Sunday, Sept. 30, due to the 27th running of the Maine Marathon, Half Marathon and Relay.

The race begins at 7:45 a.m. on Baxter Boulevard beside Pedro Field.

The overall closure is in effect from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here's a look at the full listing of streets the closure includes:

— Preble St (Forest Ave to Baxter Blvd): 5 a.m. - 2 p.m.

— Baxter Blvd Ext (Forest Ave to Preble St): 5 a.m. - 3 p.m.

— Baxter Blvd (from Preble St to Bates St/Washington Ave): 5 a.m. - 2 p.m.

— Payson Park roads (West Kidder St, Fernald St from Washington Ave): 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— Side streets leading onto Baxter Blvd: 5 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Local access is permitted for Hannaford. Preble Street parking lot will be allowed from Marginal Way.

Here's when runners will be filling the streets:

— Washington Ave (inbound traffic may be detoured onto Ocean Ave: 7:45 - 8:10 a.m. / outbound traffic on 295 Washington Ave ramp / Tukey’s Bridge will just be held back while runners cross).

— Traffic delays on Washington Ave during the race (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.) due to returning runners (from the Falmouth side, the return trip) crossing over Washington Ave from East Kidder to West Kidder to run down into Payson Park

— Inbound Vehicles will be detoured onto Ocean Ave

The course route can be found here.

© NEWS CENTER Maine