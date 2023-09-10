Road closes in North Yarmouth after car crashes into utility pole

Gray Road was closed from Haskell Road to Steeplechase Road Monday afternoon.

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — A road in North Yarmouth has reopened Monday after a car crashed into a utility pole.

Gray Road in North Yarmouth has reopened after it was closed on both sides from Haskell Road to Steeplechase Road Monday afternoon.

A photojournalist with NEWS CENTER Maine was at the scene and confirmed a single car crashed into a telephone pole. The pole reportedly broke in half and was lying across the road.

Officials have reportedly towed away the vehicle involved in the crash.

No one was brought to the hospital due to the crash, officials said. No further information was available regarding possible injuries.

A firefighter at the scene told NEWS CENTER Maine they were waiting for Central Maine Power to arrive with a new pole. It was estimated that it would be a few hours before a new utility pole arrived.

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with a neighbor who said they still had power.