Road closed due to fire in Windham

WINDHAM, Maine — A structure fire in Windham shut down part of Roosevelt Trail Tuesday evening, authorities say.
The Windham Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Roosevelt Trail was closed between River Road and Page Road. Authorities advised drivers to use other routes when traveling through the area.
A Cumberland County dispatcher told NEWS CENTER Maine fire crews were still on the scene as of 7:35 p.m.
The dispatcher added the fire is under control, but it's unclear if the incident caused any injuries.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.