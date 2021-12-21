Road closed due to fire in Windham

Roosevelt Trail in Windham was closed Tuesday evening due to a fire, authorities say.

WINDHAM, Maine — A structure fire in Windham shut down part of Roosevelt Trail Tuesday evening, authorities say.

The Windham Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Roosevelt Trail was closed between River Road and Page Road. Authorities advised drivers to use other routes when traveling through the area.

A Cumberland County dispatcher told NEWS CENTER Maine fire crews were still on the scene as of 7:35 p.m.

The dispatcher added the fire is under control, but it's unclear if the incident caused any injuries.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

