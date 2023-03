The incident took place on Monday afternoon, officials say.

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — A road is closed after a train derailed in Androscoggin County, officials said.

Leeds Junction Road is closed at the intersection of Greene Road, according to a dispatcher from Androscoggin County.

CSX railways handled the incident with no local emergency crews called in as of 5:30 p.m., the dispatcher said.

The train reportedly wasn't carrying hazardous materials.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.