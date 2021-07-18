Road closed after fatal crash on Valley Avenue in Bangor

A portion of Valley Avenue between Kenduskeag Ave and Bruce Road will be closed at 11:23 a.m. for a couple of hours Sunday after a fatal crash in Bangor.

BANGOR, Maine — A portion of Valley Avenue between Kenduskeag Ave and Bruce Road will be closed for a couple of hours Sunday morning after a fatal crash in Bangor.

According to the Bangor Police Department, the victim was driving on Valley Avenue around 8:10 a.m. when their car suddenly went down an embankment and came to a ‘violent stop.” The driver died at the scene.

The road has been closed since police arrived at the scene this morning.

Currently, a portion of Valley Avenue remains closed as officials reconstruct the accident. The Criminal Investigation Division is handling this case. Police say they are not releasing any additional information at this time.