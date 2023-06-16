x
Road closed after deadly Lewiston crash

The crash took place on Friday afternoon, police said.
LEWISTON, Maine — A road in Lewiston is closed following a deadly crash on Friday afternoon, police say.

The area of lower Main Street is closed and will remain so for much of the night,  Lt. Derrick St. Laurent with the Lewiston Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The crash is reportedly being "investigated as fatal," St. Laurent said.

Crews are on the scene to reconstruct the crash. 

Police advise drivers to avoid the area of Main Street and Bates Street. 

TRAFFIC ALERT Please avoid the area of lower Main St. (the area of Main/Bates). The Lewiston Police are on the scene of a serious accident. We will update the post when more information becomes available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

