Due to the fire, Route 2 near Condon Road is shut down and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

PLYMOUTH, Maine — Due to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon, Route 2 near Condon Road in Plymouth is shut down.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that several fire departments were at the scene of a residential fire on Route 2.

The highway is shut down near Condon Road, and motorists are advised to "divert from the area and yield to fire apparatus working or traveling in the area," deputies said.

No additional information has been released.