WELLS, Maine — Police want to remind drivers to clear their roofs off before they drive.

A bus owned by Ledgemere Transportation in Wells had its windshield smashed by ice flying off of an oncoming car. Thankfully, no students were on the bus.

Maine does not have any laws on clearing snow or ice from an entire vehicle.

29-A MRS §2082 states, “A person may not operate a vehicle with a sign, poster, opaque or semitransparent material or substance on the front windshield, side wing or side or rear window that obstructs the operator's clear view of the way or an intersecting way.”

New Hampshire has Jessica's Law, named after a woman who was killed after ice falling from a truck caused a deadly crash.

