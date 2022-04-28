Raymond woman seriously injured in Thursday crash

A 44-year-old Raymond woman was ejected from her Toyota in the single-vehicle crash on Webbs Mills Road, police said.

RAYMOND, Maine — A 44-year-old Raymond woman was seriously injured on Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Webbs Mills Road in Raymond.

Melissa Dube lost control of her 2007 Toyota Yaris at about 2:45 p.m. and crashed into an embankment, Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies and the Raymond Fire Department arrived and found Dube was ejected and was trapped under the vehicle.

Crews freed Dube and took her to Maine Medical Center for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries.

Dube was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, officials said.

Webbs Mills Road was closed for about an hour.

The crash is being investigated. Police said speed, impairment, and vehicle defects are being considered as possible factors.