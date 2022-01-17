Presque Isle ambulance carrying patient hits SUV, police say

The incident took place on Monday, according to police.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — An ambulance taking a patient to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital struck a sport utility vehicle on Monday in Presque Isle, police say.

Dale Morrison, 57, of Presque Isle, was driving a 2010 Ford F-450 ambulance for the Presque Isle Fire Department south on Main Street when the crash took place, according to a news release from Maine State Police.

The release stated Reginal Pinette, 83, of Ashland, was parked on the south side of the road in a 2012 Ford Escape, trying to turn left into a driveway near TD Bank.

Police said Morrison didn't realize Pinette was turning and tried to pass him on the left side. Pinette didn't hear or see the ambulance coming, according to the release.

Morrison hit the center of the driver's side on Pinette's SUV, and the impact pushed Pinette's vehicle across the other lane and onto a snowbank, police said.

"The ambulance sustained minor damage to the front passenger side corner. Pinette's vehicle sustained disabling damage to the entire driver side," the release stated.

No one was injured in the crash, and a second ambulance was brought for the patient inside the damaged ambulance, police said.

Both vehicles were towed from the crash site.