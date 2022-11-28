Police investigating after tractor-trailer driver found dead after crash along I-95 in Wells

No other vehicles were involved, police said.

WELLS, Maine — The operator of a tractor-trailer was found dead after a crash early Monday afternoon along I-95 in Wells.

At approximately 1:31 p.m., Maine State Police were notified of a crash at mile marker 23 southbound in Wells, according to a Twitter post by the Maine State Police.

Police found a tractor-trailer that had left the road and settled into a grass embankment along the shoulder, the Twitter post stated.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was reportedly found dead by police at the scene. The operator's death is believed to be a possible medical issue, according to the post.

No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.

The post said the driver's identity will not be released until family is notified.

No further information is available at this time.