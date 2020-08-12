Police search for man who fled on foot into Bangor woods

BANGOR, Maine — Maine State Police are looking for a man who dropped a gun before running off into the Bangor woods Monday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m., a State Police trooper stopped a maroon SUV on Ohio Street for a traffic violation. When the trooper approached the car, an unidentified black man passenger fled on foot into the woods. The trooper immediately chased him and the driver took off. During the chase, the person dropped a gun. Maine State Police has the suspect's gun and they believe he is now unarmed.
A Bangor Police Department K-9 helped in the search but was unsuccessful.
Maine State Police Troopers are still attempting to identify the driver and passenger of the vehicle who fled the scene, and the investigation is still ongoing.