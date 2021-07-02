Police say speed, road conditions to blame for crash that injured Dyer Brook man

The vehicle flipped onto its roof and slid across both lanes of US Route 2 before coming to rest near a utility pole.

DYER BROOK, Maine — Angel Dominguez, 29, of Dyer Brook suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash on US Route 2 Saturday night.

According to Maine State Police, Dominguez was traveling too fast for road conditions and lost control of his 2007 Toyota RAV4 around 10 p.m. The vehicle flipped onto its roof and slid across both lanes before coming to rest near a utility pole.

Maine State Police said the vehicle got stuck in two guy wires, so Versant Power was called to ensure safe removal.

Members of the Oakland Fire Department treated Dominguez's injuries on scene. According to police, Dominguez was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.