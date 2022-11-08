x
Police respond to two multi-vehicle crashes on I-295 in Brunswick

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon on I-295 southbound in Brunswick.
Credit: Maine Dept. of Public Safety

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two people were transported to a nearby hospital following two multi-vehicle crashes that occurred in Brunswick on Tuesday afternoon. 

At approximately 4:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of two, three-vehicle crashes on I-295 southbound at mile marker 27, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety

Both crashes reportedly involved a tractor-trailer, a large box truck, two small box trucks, and a pickup truck.

Two people were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

According to Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart, one of the drivers told him the setting sun obscured their vision. Reportedly, that person started slowing down, then got rear-ended, and started a chain reaction. 

The area of I-295 that was previously closed due to the crashes has since reopened to traffic. 

