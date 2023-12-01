x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Police respond to train vs. car crash in Portland

No injuries were reported, police said.

More Videos

PORTLAND, Maine — Police responded to Allen Avenue in Portland after a car was struck by a train Thursday night. 

According to Portland police dispatch, a man was driving across the train tracks just after 6 p.m. when the train hit his vehicle. 

The gates were reportedly down at the time of the crash. 

No injuries were reported. 

Allen Avenue was closed for roughly an hour and has reopened for through traffic, according to dispatch. 

Amtrack Northeast posted on Twitter "Downeaster Train 688 is stopped north of Portland (POR)" at the time of the incident. According to an update, train 688 resumed operations, late by 30 minutes into POR. 

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Before You Leave, Check This Out