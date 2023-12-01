Police respond to train vs. car crash in Portland

No injuries were reported, police said.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police responded to Allen Avenue in Portland after a car was struck by a train Thursday night.

According to Portland police dispatch, a man was driving across the train tracks just after 6 p.m. when the train hit his vehicle.

The gates were reportedly down at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Allen Avenue was closed for roughly an hour and has reopened for through traffic, according to dispatch.

Amtrack Northeast posted on Twitter "Downeaster Train 688 is stopped north of Portland (POR)" at the time of the incident. According to an update, train 688 resumed operations, late by 30 minutes into POR.

UPDATE: Downeaster Train 688 is back on the move and is currently operating approx. 30 minutes late into Portland (POR). — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) January 13, 2023