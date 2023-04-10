Police respond to tractor-trailer rollover crash in Auburn

The driver reportedly suffered "minor injuries" and was brought to a hospital.

AUBURN, Maine — Police responded to a tractor-trailer rollover crash in Auburn Monday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., Maine state troopers were called to the southbound lanes of mile marker 76 on the Maine Turnpike, according to a Maine State Police Twitter post.

The tractor-trailer reportedly crashed through the breakdown guardrail and rolled down the embankment.

Troopers said the driver suffered "minor injuries" and was brought to a local hospital.

In a later update on Twitter, Maine State Police reported DEP is responding to the scene due to leaking diesel fuel.

"The right lane will remain closed until crews can off-load the truck and drag it back up to the road," according to the update.

