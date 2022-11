The affected area of Route 1 is completely blocked off, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WESTFIELD, Maine — Police are currently investigating a multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Westfield along Route 1 late Monday afternoon.

The affected area of Route 1 is blocked and shut down, according to a press release issued by the Maine State Police.

Police advise drivers to seek an alternate route.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.