Police investigate deadly Old Town crash

OLD TOWN, Maine — Police are investigating the death of an Old Town man involved in a single-vehicle crash.

The crash took place in Old Town near Center Street and Fourth Street around 10 a.m. Friday morning, authorities said.

Old Town Deputy Police Chief Lee Miller said the Sierra Communications & Technologies vehicle driver may have suffered a medical issue before they hit a utility pole and snapped it in half.

Miller said the man died at the scene. The driver was 41-year-old Seth Barden, according to police.

Power in the area was out, and several streets were shut down for hours while police reconstructed the accident and power crews repaired the pole.

A Penobscot County dispatcher said the road reopened later Friday.