Van Buren Police Chief Mike Bresett is in surgery after being hit by a car during whiteout conditions Tuesday. Van Buren Police say Bresset was outside his car on Van Buren road when he was hit.

Police in Aroostook County say as soon as plows clear the roads of snow, the wind blows the snow right back again.

Route 1 in northern Aroostook County was closed for several hours Tuesday morning, Jan. 22, due to whiteout conditions caused by blowing snow.

Six vehicles including a Maine plow truck were involved in a crash in Cyr Plantation just south of Van Buren, according to Maine State Police.

In Fort Fairfield, police say Forest Avenue and Dorsey Roads are almost impassable due to the snow drifts.

Police say Public Works crews are doing their best to keep roads cleared, but no sooner is their work done than the wind undoes all of their progress. The Aroostook County Sheriff is advising all residents of the county to avoid travel Tuesday.