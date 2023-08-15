Dump truck crash closes road in Poland

The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office.

POLAND, Maine — State Route 122, also called Spring Water Road, in Poland closed Tuesday due to a crash involving a dump truck, Maj. Mark Cornelio of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The truck rolled over onto its side after the driver apparently overcorrected to avoid pedestrians who were doing work associated with paving the roadway, Cornelio said. He added that officials had to remove the driver from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to Cornelio. Officials have not publicly identified him.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the road was still closed as officials spread absorbent material in an area where the truck had spilled oil, but Cornelio did not anticipate the road would be closed for much longer. The crash was near where State Route 122 intersects with Verrill Road, according to officials.

The sheriff's office said detours would be on Lewiston Junction Road and Empire Road.