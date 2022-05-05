x
Bridge connecting Maine, New Hampshire closes due to incident Thursday

Traffic on Interstate 95 is stopped on both sides of the bridge connecting Maine and New Hampshire.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The Piscataqua River Bridge is closed Thursday morning as law enforcement officials respond to an incident on the New Hampshire side of the bridge, according to Kittery police.

Traffic was shut down in both directions starting at around 7 a.m., police said.

New Hampshire Department of Public Safety spokesperson Tyler Dumont said Maine State Police is the lead agency in response to the incident. New Hampshire State Police is assisting, along with the Kittery and Portsmouth police and fire departments.

This story will be updated.

