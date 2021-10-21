PHOTOS: Fire Scorches Dump Truck on I-95 in Scarborough

Fire devoured the entire cab of a dump truck on I-95 in Scarborough Thursday morning.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Fire swallowed the entire cab of a 2008 Peterbilt dump truck Thursday morning on Interstate 95 in Scarborough, authorities say. When firefighters extinguished the flames, nothing remained of the cab.

Around 7:15 a.m., Michelle Beaulieu, 50, of Springvale was driving the dump truck southbound and noticed smoke in the cabin, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. Shortly after, fire came through the floorboards.

Beaulieu managed to pull the truck off the side of the road around mile marker 42, just past the on-ramp, before fire spread through the entire cabin.

Michael Mayer, 34, of Biddeford was also in the cab, but he and Beaulieu escaped without injuries, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Both northbound and southbound traffic were affected, with one lane of the turnpike closed for 30 minutes.