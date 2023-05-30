Teen getting off school bus hit by vehicle in Gray, sheriff says

The individual who was struck by a vehicle was hospitalized, authorities say.

GRAY, Maine — Update 4:15 p.m.:

Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office were called at 2:29 p.m. after a 13-year-old child was struck by a vehicle getting off a Gray-new Gloucester School Bus, authorities say.

The child was crossing in front of the bus when they were struck and was later taken to Maine Medical Center with "substantial injuries," according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation, and the vehicle that struck the teen is a tractor-trailer.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the boy semi-conscious.

"Deputies rendered immediate aid," the release stated. "The MSAD 15 School bus, operated by Joyce Hamilton, 62 years old of New Gloucester, was loaded with 17 students, [including] middle and high school-aged children. The bus lights and stop arm were activated and functional at the time of the crash."

Deputies said the tractor-trailer is owned by Bard Trucking out of Farmington.

An official with the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center said southbound traffic on Lewiston Road from New Gloucester will be diverted to Weymouth Road. Lewiston Road is shut down at Gray Square for northbound traffic.

The school bus the individual got off was still at the scene and facing north as of 3:20 p.m. Students from that bus were placed on another bus that left heading south, according to a NEWS CENTER Maine photographer at the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.