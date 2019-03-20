KITTERY, Maine — Traffic may be slowed on I-95 heading into New Hampshire on Thursday as wildlife and transportation officials move a nesting platform for endangered peregrine falcons that live on the Piscataqua River Bridge.

A southbound lane on the Piscataqua River Bridge will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday while officials add a new nesting box or "bird condo" for the falcons.

Eric Ham of MaineDOT says peregrine falcons are very aggressive and the birds who like nesting on cliffs are attracted to the high vistas of the bridge. The issue is safety concerns for workers who will be repaving the bridge in the coming months.

On Thursday, officials will install a new nesting box, which is a wooden box with gravel at the base, at a higher point than the current one to encourage the birds to get higher.

Ham says the birds are an asset for the bridge, helping keep it clean from other birds feces who would live there if the falcons weren't so aggressive.

Peregrines are the fastest bird in the world and have the ability to dive at speeds up to 200 mph.