Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Medway

MEDWAY, Maine — A 40-year-old Bradford man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Medway Sunday night.

At approximately 9:47 p.m., East Millinocket police and fire crews along with the Medway Fire Department were called to a reported crash near 1931 Medway Rd., according to a news release from the East Millinocket Police Department.

The caller reported a vehicle had struck a pedestrian walking on Medway Road between Circle K and the Gateway Inn, police said.

An initial investigation revealed a 2019 Hyundai SUV was traveling east on Medway Road and was reportedly unable to avoid a 40-year-old man walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian was brought to the Millinocket Regional Hospital with serious injuries and transferred to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, police said.

A portion of Medway Road was closed for roughly four hours while crews worked at the scene.

"East Millinocket Police were assisted on scene by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and members of the Bangor Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team," police said.

The crash remains under investigation.