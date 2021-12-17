Pedestrian hospitalized with 'serious' injuries after Bangor crash, police say

The crash took place Friday afternoon, according to police.

BANGOR, Maine — A pedestrian was hospitalized Friday afternoon with "very serious injuries" after a car crash in Bangor, police say.

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. on Oak Street near York Street, according to a news release from the Bangor Police Department.

Authorities said the pedestrian was rushed to a local medical facility for emergency treatment.

Both the Bangor Police Department and Bangor Fire Department responded to the crash.

"Our investigation into this matter has only just begun," Sgt. Wade Betters, the department's public information officer said in the news release. "Members of our accident reconstruction team are headed to the scene. We ask motorists to avoid the area of Oak and York Street for the next few hours."

Police said more information on the crash would be provided Friday night or over the weekend.

This story will be updated.