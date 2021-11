Crews from several towns are on the scene of a house fire. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

BRIDGTON, Maine — A portion of Rte. 302 in Bridgton is closed Friday night as crews from several towns respond to a house fire.

According to Cumberland County dispatcher, the road is shut down at Knights Hill Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The call came in around 5:20 p.m. for a report of fire at a home at 1461 North High Street.

No word yet on if anyone was injured.

This story will be updated.