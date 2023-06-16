Portion of road in Acadia National Park closes for emergency repairs

Two culverts partially collapsed in the area of the Great Meadow, according to the National Park Service.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — A portion of Park Loop Road at Acadia National Park will be closed beginning on Tuesday for emergency culvert repairs.

A one-way, 0.7-mile section of the road located between the intersection with Kebo Street and Sieur de Monts in Bar Harbor will be closed to all users, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

"All traffic will be detoured at Kebo Street and continue on Cromwell Harbor Road to Main Street (Route 3) then rejoin the Park Loop Road at the Sieur de Monts entrance," the release said.

No other areas of Acadia National Park will reportedly be affected.

The emergency repairs are due to the partial collapse of two culverts after severe damage to the Park Loop Road in the area of the Great Meadow was identified last winter, according to the release.