Update: Deputies identify deadly Albany rollover crash victims

One person died, and another was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Albany.

PORTLAND, Maine — Update 5:30 p.m.:

On Thursday evening, deputies identified the two individuals involved in a deadly Albany rollover crash.

Zachary Downs, 30, of Bethel was killed in the crash, and Jordan Bennett, 35, of Albany had minor injuries, a news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office stated.

The investigation is ongoing, and the crash has been reconstructed by Maine State Police, deputies said.

Original story:

One person died, and another was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Thursday afternoon in Albany.

Oxford County deputies responded to the crash around 1:30 p.m. Two people were involved in the crash, and one was ejected from the vehicle.

An unnamed man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was treated at the scene but refused transport to the hospital, according to a news release issued by Chief Deputy James Urquhart of the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, aided by Albany and Waterford Fire and Rescue personnel, the release states.