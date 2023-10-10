One person dead, one injured in Albion crash

Witnesses told deputies that one of the drivers involved in the two-vehicle crash fled the scene on foot into the woods. He is now facing several charges.

ALBION, Maine — Shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, the Albion Fire Department and Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a crash involving a van and pick-up truck at the intersection of Unity and Belfast Roads, a news release from the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, the passenger of a silver 2008 Toyota Sienna van was taken by LifeFlight to Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville, according to the release.

The driver of the van was reportedly trapped inside, and members of the Albion Fire Department worked to extract her from the vehicle, the release stated.

Once extracted, the driver, identified as 46-year-old Mandy Thibodeau, of Dixfield, was taken by LifeFlight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Deputies said Thibodeau remains in the hospital, but her current condition was not stated.

Shortly before 4:45 p.m., the sheriff's office was notified by the hospital that the passenger of the van, identified as 38-year-old Kandi Carrier, of Rumford, was pronounced dead, the release said.

The driver of the silver 2019 Ford F-350 pick-up truck involved in the crash, 51-year-old Stephen Bard, of Unity, reportedly fled into the woods after the accident, witnesses told authorities, and was not located on scene.

The Waldo County Sheriff's Office and a K-9 with the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to Bard's home in Unity.

"At approximately 7:31 p.m. Mr. Bard showed up at his residence and was arrested by the Waldo County Sheriff’s Deputies and transported back to the scene," the release said. "Once on scene witnesses identified Mr. Bard as the same person that fled from the pick-up truck into the woods after the crash."

Following the crash, Bard reported no injuries.

He was charged with Class E operating after suspension, Class B causing serious bodily injury or death while license is suspended, Class C aggravated leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, and Class B operating under the influence - death.

Bard's bail was set at $3,500 cash, according to the release Tuesday.

Maine State Police are working to reconstruct the crash, and the crash remains under investigation.

Deputies said there may be additional charges in the future.