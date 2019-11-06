ELLSWORTH, Maine — A man died in a nearly head-on collision crash on Route 1A in Ellsworth that shut down one lane of the major thoroughfare on Tuesday for several hours.

The fatal crash that involved a black pick-up truck and a Penske moving truck is still being investigated by the Ellsworth Police and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

Police say a man in his 60s who was driving the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened in the area of McGowen's Hill around 1 p.m. The driver and passenger of the Penske truck were not injured.

Police say there was heavy rain couple with grooved pavement on this stretch of Route 1A may have contributed to the crash.

Drivers in Ellsworth were rerouted to avoid Route 1 on the Dedham side on June 11.