Bethel man injured in vehicle vs. crane crash in Paris

PARIS, Maine — A man from Bethel was injured in Paris Friday in a vehicle vs. crane crash.

It happened around 7 a.m. on Route 26, a news release from the Paris Police Department said.

Benjamin Tyau, 41, of Yarmouth, was reportedly driving a 2017 Subaru Legacy southbound when he fell asleep at the wheel and crossed the center line, according to the release.

Scott Harlow, 54, of Bethel, was reportedly operating a 2019 Link commercial crane, owned by Bancroft Contracting Corporation, of South Paris, northbound on Route 26, police said.

According to police, Harlow had just entered Route 26 from Phillips Road around 200 yards from where Tyau reportedly crossed the center line. Harlow was able to bring the crane to a complete stop before Tyau crashed into it.

"Tyau, becoming aware of his surroundings was able to steer his vehicle back to the right, but ultimately struck the left front corner of the crane before continuing off the roadway," the release stated.

Tyau was not injured in the crash, but Harlow was taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The full extent of Harlow's injuries is not known at this time, police said Friday.

Police said no charges are expected.

Following the crash, Route 26 was closed to oncoming traffic. Police said traffic was rerouted until shortly before 9 a.m. while the crash was cleaned up and investigated.

Due to the crane's involvement in the crash, police requested a commercial vehicle unit from Maine State Police.

Paris police were assisted by the Maine State Police, Paris Fire Department, PACE ambulance, and the Oxford Fire Police.