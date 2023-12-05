One injured in three-vehicle crash in Standish

When deputies arrived at the scene of the crash, they found a vehicle on its roof and a snapped utility pole.

Example video title will go here for this video

STANDISH, Maine — One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday evening that resulted in one vehicle being rolled upside down and a severed utility pole.

Shortly before 5:50 p.m., Cumberland County sheriff's deputies responded to the area of 457 Chadbourne Road for a report of a three-vehicle crash with wires down and a person trapped inside a vehicle, a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

When deputies arrived at the scene of the crash, they discovered a vehicle on its roof with a utility pole severed, according to the release.

Nathan Bowles, 62, of Denmark was driving a 2016 Subaru Impreza southbound on Route 35 when he crossed the center line and struck a side view mirror of a 2012 Ford Focus driven by 75-year-old Paul Roland of Worcester, Massachusetts, deputies said.

"Bowles continued south in the opposite lane and sideswiped Stephanie Smith, 35, of Limington who was operating her 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee," the release stated. "The collision forced the Jeep into a telephone pole, severing the pole and causing the vehicle to roll. It came to rest on its roof."

Smith was taken to Maine Medical Center for injuries considered serious but not life-threatening.

Deputies believe Bowles was suffering a medical incident before the crash, and he was taken to Maine Medical Center to be evaluated. However, he appeared to have no significant issues related to the crash itself, according to the release.

Roland did not suffer any injuries in the crash and was released from the scene.

"The cause of the crash is believed to be a medical incident which incapacitated Bowles," deputies said. "However, the crash is still under investigation."

Standish Fire-EMS also responded to the scene.